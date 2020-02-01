Man’s body found near Fraser Highway in Surrey, no word on cause of death

Send this page to someone via email

A man’s body was found off the side of a Surrey highway Saturday, but police aren’t saying how the man died.

RCMP say they were called to the 17600-block of Fraser Highway in the Cloverdale area after a report of a dead body.

Police are investigating the cause of death along with the BC Coroners Service.

READ MORE: Body removed from Surrey gas station that burned down across from polling station

It’s not yet known if the man’s death was criminal in nature, or how long the body had been in the area until it was found.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

1:07 IHIT investigating after man found dead in South Surrey home IHIT investigating after man found dead in South Surrey home

Story continues below advertisement