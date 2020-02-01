Menu

Man’s body found near Fraser Highway in Surrey, no word on cause of death

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 9:46 pm
.
. Files

A man’s body was found off the side of a Surrey highway Saturday, but police aren’t saying how the man died.

RCMP say they were called to the 17600-block of Fraser Highway in the Cloverdale area after a report of a dead body.

Police are investigating the cause of death along with the BC Coroners Service.

It’s not yet known if the man’s death was criminal in nature, or how long the body had been in the area until it was found.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

