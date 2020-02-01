Menu

Crime

South Indian Lake man found dead due to exposure: Manitoba RCMP

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 6:07 pm
RCMP found a man dead just outside South Indian Lake. .
RCMP are investigating after a 26-year-old man from South Indian Lake was found dead about five kilometres outside of the small northern community Friday night.

Police believe he died due to exposure.

RCMP say at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday officers went to a home in the community after a report of a disturbance.

Police were told the 26-year-old man had been trying to get into the house but had fled on foot before officers arrived.

READ MORE: 2 dead of exposure in separate Manitoba incidents

Officials were unable to find the man overnight and over the day Friday.

Police then found the man dead on the shore of South Island just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Police don’t suspect a criminal element to the man’s death, but RCMP and the medical examiner’s office are still investigating while they wait for autopsy results.

South Indian Lake is about 130 kilometres north of Thompson.

