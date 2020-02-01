South Indian Lake man found dead due to exposure: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a 26-year-old man from South Indian Lake was found dead about five kilometres outside of the small northern community Friday night.

Police believe he died due to exposure.

RCMP say at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday officers went to a home in the community after a report of a disturbance.

Police were told the 26-year-old man had been trying to get into the house but had fled on foot before officers arrived.

Officials were unable to find the man overnight and over the day Friday.

Police then found the man dead on the shore of South Island just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Police don’t suspect a criminal element to the man’s death, but RCMP and the medical examiner’s office are still investigating while they wait for autopsy results.

South Indian Lake is about 130 kilometres north of Thompson.

