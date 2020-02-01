14 black crosses with “threatening” messages placed around Kanesatake: Mohawk Council

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake, at least 14 black crosses with “threatening” messages written all over them, were placed at several different locations around the Mohawk Community of Kanesatake near Oka.

The crosses are estimated to have been placed between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Mohawk Council’s press release.

Names of elected Council Chiefs and the Grand Chief Simon are said to have been illustrated on the crosses.

“The Sureté du Québec (SQ) has been notified of the incident, and have responded swiftly by increasing patrols in the area as well as launching an investigation into the matter,” the press release indicated.

The SQ told Global News no comments could be made on this case and they could not confirm if police presence has been increased as a result of the incident.

The Mohawk Council wants to thank local community members and the many businesses that have shown their support and cooperation with Council, as well as law enforcement bodies, in order to gather critical information for the investigation.

“It is important to mention that the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake is always working at achieving peace, prosperity and inclusiveness for all of our members and generations to follow,” the council wrote. “Such are the values that were passed down to us by our ancestors.”

The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake is asking the public to hand over any possible information to the SQ.