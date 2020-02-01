Man Tasered by Regina police after officers feared ‘possibility of death’

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say they had to utilize a Taser after being called to a residence for an alleged domestic disturbance.

On Friday, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Retallack Street where police say they located an aggressive and violent man.

“The officers feared the possibility of death or grievous bodily harm” so a Taser was deployed, said the Regina Police Service (RPS) in a statement.

While the Taser did not deploy successfully, according to police, a 53-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police did not provide any additional information.

The incident is being publicly reported to align with the RPS’s policy. The incident will be reviewed by a Use of Force Committee within the service.

All use of force incidents are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission, an independent body, who oversees the RPS.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or domestic abuse, there’s help available by calling the Saskatchewan Crisis Hotline at 211. A full list of domestic violence shelters for women in Canada can be found here.

