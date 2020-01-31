Quarterback Nick Arbuckle signs 2-year deal with Ottawa Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

Nick Arbuckle won’t be hitting CFL free agency.

The quarterback signed a two-year deal Friday with the Ottawa Redblacks. The 26-year-old American was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.

“Really excited to get to work,” new Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice tweeted. “Fired up to have Nick on board.”

Ottawa acquired Arbuckle’s rights from Calgary on Jan. 3. As a result of Arbuckle signing with the Redblacks, the Stampeders will get the first pick of the 2020 CFL draft.

“I am very excited to become an Ottawa Redblack and I can’t wait to get there and get to work as soon as possible,” Arbuckle said in a statement.

“It’s an incredible feeling knowing that my wife and I will have the opportunity to start our family in such an amazing city.”

The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle posted a 4-3 record as a starter with Calgary after veteran Bo Levi Mitchell (pectoral injury) was hurt. He finished 174-of-238 passing (73 per cent) for 2,103 yards with 11 TDs against five interceptions.

The former Georgia State star also ran 27 times for 76 yards (2.8-yard average) and four touchdowns.

In two seasons with Calgary, Arbuckle completed 191-of-263 passes (72.6 per cent) for 2,247 yards with 12 TDs and five interceptions. He has also rushed 149 yards on 62 carries (2.4-yard average) with nine touchdowns.

Ottawa (3-15) finished last in the East Division in 2019.

“We were really impressed with Nick when we met with him and felt that, with what we’ve seen on tape, he’s someone who could put us in a position to be successful,” LaPolice said. “Nick brings the ability to lead a team to wins, with his intelligence, with his leadership, his ability to throw the ball and how he can process information on the football field.

“We’re excited to have him.”