Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Footage reveals longest-ever ‘drug tunnel’ under U.S.-Mexico border

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 4:43 pm
Longest-ever drug tunnel found under U.S.-Mexico border
WATCH: U.S. Customs and Border Protection released video showing a tunnel stretching over 4,000 feet, discovered in August of last year, used for drug-smuggling from Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, Calif.

While U.S. President Donald Trump was trying to build walls along the border with Mexico, new footage shows that smugglers were running drugs under the surface in the longest narco-tunnel ever found.

READ MORE: Part of Donald Trump’s ‘virtually impenetrable’ border wall blows over, lands in Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released footage on Wednesday of the drug tunnel, which it found between San Diego, Calif., and Tijuana, Mexico last year.

“I am thrilled that this high level narco-tunnel has been discovered and will be rendered unusable for cross-border smuggling,” Dept. Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a news release about the discovery.

The tunnel measures 1,313 metres long, according to CBP officials.

A Customs and Border Protection officer is shown in a tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border.
A Customs and Border Protection officer is shown in a tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border. CBP

Video shows a CBP agent walking down the narrow tunnel, which looks like a slash in the earth with a pipe running along one wall. The sound heard in the video is a low-oxygen alarm, according to Heitke.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities discovered the drug tunnel last August.

READ MORE: Iraqis arrest heavyweight ISIS cleric dubbed ‘Jabba the Jihadi’

“While subterranean tunnels are not a new occurrence along the California-Mexico border, the sophistication and length of this particular tunnel demonstrates the time-consuming efforts transnational criminal organizations will undertake to facilitate cross-border smuggling,” said Cardell T. Morant, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations San Diego.

The passageway includes a rail and cart system, air ventilation, electricity and an elevator on each end, according to CBP. The tunnel itself is 21 metres (70 feet) below the surface and measures about 1.7 metres high by 0.6 metres wide.

A Customs and Border Protection officer is shown inside a smuggling tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border.
A Customs and Border Protection officer is shown inside a smuggling tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border. CBP

Investigators also found a lengthy offshoot to the tunnel that did not breach the surface.

No arrests have been made in connection with the tunnel.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Reuters

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
border wallU.S.-Mexico Borderdrug smugglingCBPdrug tunnelborder drugsbuild that walldrug smuggling tunneldrug tunnel foundlongest drug tunnelnarco tunnel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.