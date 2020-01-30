Shirtless man with stab wounds found wandering in southern Alberta city

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a southern Alberta man after another man was found wandering shirtless with a stab wound.

Brooks RCMP were called on Tuesday after a resident saw a man walking shirtless with a stab wound to his chest.

Police said their investigation revealed the man had been part of a family dispute and another male involved suffered head trauma.

Both men were taken to hospital and have since been released. police said Thursday.

Charles Pantherbone, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with release order conditions.

Police didn’t reveal the identity of the man who was stabbed, but said there were no charges pending against him.

Pantherbone is scheduled to be in court next on Feb. 12.

Brooks, Alta. is a small city about 189 kilometres southeast of Calgary.