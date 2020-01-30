Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shirtless man with stab wounds found wandering in southern Alberta city

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 30, 2020 12:34 pm
A man has been charged after another man was found wandering shirtless with a stab wound in Brooks, Alta. on Tuesday.
A man has been charged after another man was found wandering shirtless with a stab wound in Brooks, Alta. on Tuesday. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Charges have been laid against a southern Alberta man after another man was found wandering shirtless with a stab wound.

Brooks RCMP were called on Tuesday after a resident saw a man walking shirtless with a stab wound to his chest.

Police said their investigation revealed the man had been part of a family dispute and another male involved suffered head trauma.

READ MORE: ‘People are pulling guns’: Alberta justice minister hears stories of frustration, vigilante acts on rural crime tour

Both men were taken to hospital and have since been released. police said Thursday.

Charles Pantherbone, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with release order conditions.

Police didn’t reveal the identity of the man who was stabbed, but said there were no charges pending against him.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta municipalities to pay portion of cost for extra policing

Pantherbone is scheduled to be in court next on Feb. 12.

Brooks, Alta. is a small city about 189 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPBrooksBrooks RCMPCharles PantherboneMan stabbed BrooksMan stabbed Brooks AlbertaMan stabbed southern Alberta
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.