Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 12:52 am
Updated January 30, 2020 12:53 am

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – Ilya Usau and Kayen Guhle each had a goal and an assist, while Max Paddock made 17 saves for this third shutout of the season as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Victoria Royals 3-0 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.

The victory helped the Raiders extend their point streak to point streak to nine games (5-0-4).

Reece Vitelli added an empty-netter for Prince Albert (25-14-9).

Adam Evanoff turned aside 24-of-26 shots in defeat for Victoria (25-18-4).

The Royals failed to convert on their two power-play opportunities, while the Raiders went 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

HITMEN 3 ICE 2

CALGARY — Mark Kastelic scored the winner, his team-leading 24th of the season, with 44 seconds remaining to lift Calgary (26-15-5) past Winnipeg (29-17-1) for its fourth straight win and its seventh in 10 games.

Story continues below advertisement

REBELS 5 WHEAT KINGS 4

RED DEER, Alta. — Arshdeep Bains scored once and set up a pair of goals, including Ben King’s winner at 17:59 of the third period, as Red Deer (16-25-5) eked out a victory over Brandon (25-19-4).

BLAZERS 4 CHIEFS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Josh Pillar recorded the eventual winner at 1:46 of the third period and added a helper, while Dylan Garand stopped 30-of-32 shots as Kamloops (32-12-3) held on against Spokane (25-17-5) for its 10th win in 11 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IceSeattle ThunderbirdsPortland WinterhawksPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.