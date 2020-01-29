‘She’s got no place to go’: Vernon senior stuck in hospital for 7 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Langlois and his family are like many others in the Okanagan: They have a family member waiting for a spot in an assisted living facility.

Until recently, Langlois’ mother was living in a retirement home in Vernon, B.C..

“My mom went into hospital around Dec. 9, last year,” Langlois said. “She’s been in there since.”

Langlois said the Interior Health Authority told the family the retirement home wouldn’t be suitable for her anymore.

It said she needed to move to a new facility that could offer more substantial medical services.

READ MORE: Environmental group urging Vernon not to discharge treated effluent into Okanagan Lake

“At the end of December, she was assessed for complex care,” said Langlois. “Interior Health informed us that she should give notice on her home because she was supposed to go to a higher level of care.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Langlois family followed IHA’s recommendation.

“We got her stuff out of there and put it in storage,” said Langlois. “Now they’ve changed their mind and decided she can just go back.”

READ MORE: Vernon considering bringing back popular composting program

But now they couldn’t move her back, as her spot was taken by someone else.

“Now, she’s got no place to go,” said Langlois.

Langlois says finding a new home for his mother has not been easy.

2:32 Vernon seniors’ centre in financial trouble Vernon seniors’ centre in financial trouble

“It’s been terrible, it’s crazy, some places haven’t got anything,” said Langlios.

Global News reached out to Interior Health for comment. In a statement, the agency said it cannot speak to an individual situation due to privacy concerns.

“What we can say,” the statement continued, “is that placement in long-term care is based on specific criteria and is designed for those who have complex medical needs requiring 24/7 care. If someone does not require 24/7 care, we will work with individuals and families to determine what options are available with IH services and supports.

“Peoples’ conditions and care needs also change and it is important to stress that competent individuals have the right to make their own decisions about where they want to live and we are obligated to respect those rights.”

Story continues below advertisement