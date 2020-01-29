Backlash grows over upcoming changes to seniors drug program in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Some Alberta seniors and their families are getting increasingly concerned about upcoming changes to the Seniors Drug Program.

The program has covered prescriptions for households, if at least one member was over the age of 65. But the UCP changed that in its last budget, removing spouses and dependents from the plan.

The changes, which come into effect March 1, will see 46,000 people in the province lose their coverage.

Jude Pittman’s husband John Makowski — who has end-stage liver disease — is one of them.

“He’s been taken off, yeah,” Pittman said angrily. “He’s got no coverage.” Tweet This

Pittman is 76 and Makowski is 63. They rely on the coverage to partially pay for the dozens of prescription drugs he’s on to manage his disease.

Pittman said this is a huge hit, not only when it comes to drug coverage but the other services the program pays for.

“When he goes to hospital, he goes by ambulance. I really couldn’t afford to lose that coverage.”

Albertans, under 65, have the option to pay for their own insurance. The province is offering non-group coverage for $63.50 per person per month or $118 per family, or a reduced premium for low-income people of $44.45 a month. There is also premium-free drug coverage for people on income supports or income just above the thresholds for the income-support programs.

Still, Pittman is worried about how some of Alberta’s most vulnerable will be able to pay.

“You’re talking about a lot of people going through tough times,” she said. “It’s mean-spirited to kick all of these people off.” Tweet This

Global News reached out to Alberta’s Minister of Health for a comment. Steve Buick, press secretary for Health Minister Tyler Shandro, said in a statement that changes introduced to drug coverage in last October’s budget are meant, “to keep the programs sustainable and maintain access to needed prescription drugs for all Albertans.”

“The seniors drug program is our largest drug program; it costs $600 million a year and its cost has been rising by 8% a year. This is unsustainable,” Buick said. Tweet This

The province has calculated the change will save $36.5 million annually, which it says will be reinvested in the health system. It also added cancer treatment drugs are not affected.

Pittman has signed her husband up for the Alberta Blue Cross Non-Group Program, but is worried about what will and won’t be covered.

Buick said it will be same coverage, with no maximum and no limit on pre-existing conditions.

Her husband does have palliative care coverage, but Pittman is still angry they have to pay extra out-of-pocket.

“It’s just plain mean. Its deceitful to make us feel like you’re doing something for us — and then yank everything away.” Tweet This