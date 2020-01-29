DriveBC: Foggy, snowy conditions along Okanagan Connector

If you plan on travelling the Okanagan Connector, be prepared for rough conditions.
While warm temperatures have created snow-free roads throughout most of the Okanagan, that’s not the case when it comes to the region’s mountain passes.
On Wednesday, DriveBC sent out two tweets giving motorists a visual reminder of how road conditions can change at higher elevations.
In related news, BC Transportation will be hosting an open house in early February regarding transportation improvements through Lake Country.
The open house will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Winfield Memorial Hall on Bottom Wood Lake Road at 5 p.m.
