Traffic

DriveBC: Foggy, snowy conditions along Okanagan Connector

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 2:07 pm
Road conditions at Brenda Mines along the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. DriveBC is reminding motorists to check out its webcams to see what road conditions are like before hitting the highway.
Road conditions at Brenda Mines along the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. DriveBC is reminding motorists to check out its webcams to see what road conditions are like before hitting the highway. DriveBC

If you plan on travelling the Okanagan Connector, be prepared for rough conditions.

While warm temperatures have created snow-free roads throughout most of the Okanagan, that’s not the case when it comes to the region’s mountain passes.

On Wednesday, DriveBC sent out two tweets giving motorists a visual reminder of how road conditions can change at higher elevations.

READ MORE: Highway to Tofino, Ucluelet opened to alternating traffic after bridge installed

In related news, BC Transportation will be hosting an open house in early February regarding transportation improvements through Lake Country.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Winfield Memorial Hall on Bottom Wood Lake Road at 5 p.m.

For more about the open house, click here.

