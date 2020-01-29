DriveBC: Foggy, snowy conditions along Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

If you plan on travelling the Okanagan Connector, be prepared for rough conditions.

While warm temperatures have created snow-free roads throughout most of the Okanagan, that’s not the case when it comes to the region’s mountain passes.

On Wednesday, DriveBC sent out two tweets giving motorists a visual reminder of how road conditions can change at higher elevations.

#BCHwy97C – Current view from Brenda Mine on the Okanagan Connector. Check out the webcams https://t.co/BIpFzAevdY and conditions https://t.co/QkuMpx55GE before and safely during your journey to stay in the know. Safe travels! #MerrittBC #Kelowna #Peachland pic.twitter.com/vJNHOMe2nk — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 29, 2020

In related news, BC Transportation will be hosting an open house in early February regarding transportation improvements through Lake Country.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Winfield Memorial Hall on Bottom Wood Lake Road at 5 p.m.

For more about the open house, click here.

