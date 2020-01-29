Menu

Environment

Retail plastic bag ban in Newfoundland and Labrador to come into effect July 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 12:28 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Baker

A ban on distributing retail plastic bags in Newfoundland and Labrador will come into effect on July 1.

The provincial government amended its Environmental Protection Act last April before drafting regulations and giving people time to prepare for the change.

READ MORE: Plastics in our oceans – How one Canadian is trying to clean up

A similar ban came into effect in Prince Edward Island last July and Nova Scotia introduced its own legislation last fall.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s government says it received 3,000 submissions during the consultation process that informed the regulations.

READ MORE: Photo of seabirds sharing a cigarette butt sparks anger over ocean garbage

There are a number of exceptions, including bags used to package produce and meat, newspapers, potted plants, dry cleaning and bags intended for use at a home or business.

The government says it is working with the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment on a program to manage packaging and printed paper.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
