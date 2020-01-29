Chase Wouters OT hero for Saskatoon Blades in win over Victoria Royals

Send this page to someone via email

Martin Fasko-Rudas had a natural hat-trick and Chase Wouters was the overtime hero as the Saskatoon Blades downed the Victoria Royals 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Royals got on the scoreboard first when Phillip Schultz found the back of the net 5:14 into the second period.

Victoria increased its lead to 2-0 2:41 into the third period when Keanu Derungs scored his 13th goal of the season.

Fasko-Rudas then went to work for the Blades, scoring three times in a 2:20 span to put Saskatoon up 3-2. Two of the goals came on the power play.

It was Fasko-Rudas’ second career hat-trick.

“I have to thank my teammates for the great passes and great help… it was a hell of a job from the team, the guys,” Fasko-Rudas said.

Former Blade Gary Haden evened up the game with just under seven minutes left in the third period.

Wouters scored 36 seconds into overtime to seal the win for Saskatoon.

Rookie goalie Koen MacInnes made 28 saves to pick up the win, while Adam Evanoff had 28 saves in the loss.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when they travel to Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors.