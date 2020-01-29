Menu

Crime

Lindsay police probe reported break-and-enters at trailer park on Scugog River

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 10:46 am
Lindsay police are investigating a string of reported break-and-enters at a trailer park near the Scugog River.
Lindsay police are investigating a string of reported break-and-enters at a trailer park near the Scugog River.

Police in Lindsay are investigating a rash of reported break-and-enters at mobile homes in a local trailer park.

On Tuesday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was notified of alleged break-and-enters at a trailer park south of Lindsay along the Scugog River.

READ MORE: Officers administer naloxone to overdose victim for first time: City of Kawartha Lakes police

Police allege that sometime last week, six mobile homes located on the property along the river were forcibly entered.

According to police, some property was removed from the homes, and the interiors of the trailers reportedly sustained minor damage.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
