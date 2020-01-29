Lindsay police probe reported break-and-enters at trailer park on Scugog River

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are investigating a rash of reported break-and-enters at mobile homes in a local trailer park.

On Tuesday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was notified of alleged break-and-enters at a trailer park south of Lindsay along the Scugog River.

Police allege that sometime last week, six mobile homes located on the property along the river were forcibly entered.

According to police, some property was removed from the homes, and the interiors of the trailers reportedly sustained minor damage.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

