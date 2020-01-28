Menu

Victim in Maple Ridge homicide identified as talented soccer player

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 2:01 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 2:02 pm
Homicide investigators have identified Edi Bogere-Nyigwo as the man found dead in Maple Ridge earlier this month. . IHIT handout

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the young man murdered in Maple Ridge earlier this month.

Police are asking those who knew Edi Bogere-Nyigwo to come forward.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating after body found in rural area of Maple Ridge

The body of the 24 year old was found in a vacant, forested property in the 24500 block of Lougheed Highway on January 11.

He was last seen leaving his Coquitlam home at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2019.

Police say there are no indications to suggest the killing of Bogere-Nyigwo, a talented young soccer player, is linked to any gang conflict.

READ MORE: Man found dead in South Surrey, homicide investigators deployed

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang says police don’t believe his death was random and they think there are still people with important information who have yet to come forward.

Police say Bogere-Nyigwo was a member of Coquitlam’s Sparta SC U-18 squad that won the Canadian National Championship, and say friends describe him as someone who avoided trouble.

