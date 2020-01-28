Kitchener asks province to release details of regional government review

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener council will formally request that the provincial government release the results of last year’s regional review to the public.

In making the decision on Monday night, council says it would like to see the report to find ways to deliver services more effectively.

Last January, Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark announced a review of the regions across the province, including Waterloo.

The review was conducted with the help of a team of advisors that included former Waterloo regional chair Ken Seiling and former deputy minister Michael Fenn.

Many in the area had expected the end result of the review to be some sort of amalgamation but when the results were announced in October, there were no changes made to municipal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, the Ford government said it would offer $143 million to 444 municipalities across the province to search for ways to lower costs and improve services.

READ MORE: Ontario announces review of regional governments across province

The province also said it would consult with municipalities on the idea of aligning the municipal and provincial fiscal years.

The province also announced that it would combine provincial and municipal voter lists in an attempt to avoid duplication.

Kitchener is hoping to tap into some of the data that was collected in order to deliver services more effectively.

If the province won’t deliver the report, the city is hoping it will at least pass along some of the specific recommendations that would affect the communities involved.