Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ex-‘Bachelor’ contestant stripped of $1M fantasy sports win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 27, 2020 4:10 pm
Tanner Tolbert (L) and Jade Roper-Tolbert (R) attend the Vulture Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. .
Tanner Tolbert (L) and Jade Roper-Tolbert (R) attend the Vulture Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. . Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sports gambling giant DraftKings won’t give a former Bachelor contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.

Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise television series in 2015, was no longer listed as the winner of DraftKings’ “Millionaire Maker” contest, which involved picking a lineup of players from the NFL’s four wild-card games.

“DraftKings has decided to update the standings for several contests,” the Boston-based company said in a statement Saturday. A spokesman declined to elaborate.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor’ fans unimpressed with last-minute ‘surprise’ in premiere

Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize in the “Millionaire Maker contest.”

But some in the fantasy sports community were quick to complain that both she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, also an alum of the Bachelor franchise, each submitted the maximum 150 entries allowed in the contest, and that nearly all the entries had a uniquely different lineup of players.

Story continues below advertisement

That suggests the two may have colluded to give themselves the best shot at winning the top prize, which is not allowed under the contest rules.

Roper-Tolbert has been regularly playing in DraftKings NFL contests this season, and Tolbert is a prolific fantasy sports player. The two met as contestants on Bachelor In Paradise and married in 2016. They have said the big win was “pure luck.”

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelor’ contestants revealed: Meet 30 women vying for love with Peter Weber

Earlier this month, when DraftKings announced it would review the contest, the couple suggested Roper-Tolbert is being singled out because she’s a female celebrity.

“It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that DraftKings will determine the same,” they said in a statement to celebrity website TMZ on Jan. 7. “Though we must ponder, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn’t already in the public eye?”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
The Bachelorbachelor in paradiseJade Roper-TolbertJade Roper-Tolbert bachelor in paradiseJade Roper-Tolbert draft kingsJade Roper-Tolbert draft kings 1 millionJade Roper-Tolbert draft kings winJade Roper-Tolbert husbandJade Roper-Tolbert the bachelor
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.