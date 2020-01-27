Safety inspector sent to Okanagan ski resort as lift closed due to investigation of ex-employee

Send this page to someone via email

An inspector with B.C.’s technical systems regulator is travelling to Baldy Mountain ski resort near Oliver, B.C., Monday after a former employee allegedly tampered with a lift system.

The Sugarlump Chairlift at the small ski resort, approximately 77 kilometres south of Penticton, B.C., has been closed for the past three days as a precaution, according to operations manager Caroline Sherrer.

The Nancy Greene Zone Race was also abruptly cancelled on Sunday as race organizers couldn’t set up the course due to the closure of one of the resort’s two chair lifts.

Baldy Mountain resort will only say procedural difficulties were caused by alleged “stolen records” and a former employee was reported to Oliver RCMP on Jan. 25 for “several infractions” causing public endangerment.

Sgt. Jason Bayda, area commander with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment, said it will be releasing a statement to the public on Monday.

The resort said in a post on its Facebook page that the resort team is working with Technical Safety BC to get the go-ahead to reopen the Sugarlump chairlift.

Sherrer said in an email there are no outstanding mechanical issues with the chairlift, but it needs approval from the safety regulator before it can reopen the lift to the public.

The resort said it is taking all necessary and precautionary steps to ensure the equipment and lifts are operating safely and efficiently.

“We have also been in contact and are working with our lift company partners and experts in chair lift mechanics to ensure all lifts are safe and operational,” the resort said in the post.

“Guest and staff safety are, and always has been, of paramount concern and our top priority,” it said.

“We have also consulted with our legal counsel and will take all necessary steps to pursue the responsible party (parties) to the fullest extent of the law.”

Global News has reached out to Technical Safety BC for comment.

