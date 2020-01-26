Woman dies, 3 escape from burning home in northern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and two others are in hospital after a house fire in northern Manitoba on Friday.

Multiple reports of residents trapped inside a burning home on Centennial Drive East in Thompson, Man., came in at 6:15 a.m., according to RCMP.

Police officers who were first on scene helped neighbours pull an 89-year-old woman to safety from a first floor window. After the rescue, she told police more people might be inside.

RCMP said a 61-year-old man was then able to escape the burning home by jumping from a window with direction from neighbours.

Another trapped resident, a 21-year-old man, was able to flee the house through the flames, police said.

A 20-year-old female remained unaccounted for. First responders were unable to get inside the home due to the blaze and structural integrity of the home.

A female body was located inside the home on Saturday and an autopsy is scheduled to confirm her identity.

The 89-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were both rushed to hospital. Police said the man is in critical condition.

Four RCMP officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

In a media release, RCMP said it would like to acknowledge the brave and selfless community members who rushed towards the burning home to help rescue the trapped residents.

The fire remains under investigation.