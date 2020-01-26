Animal control officers in Richmond investigating after box of dead puppies dumped at hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Animal control officers with the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) in Richmond are investigating after a box with a number of dead puppies inside was found outside a Richmond hotel.

Staff made the discovery Saturday afternoon at the Hilton Vancouver on Minoru Boulevard, said RAPS CEO Eyal Lichtmann.

Lichtmann said his organization was called to the scene by Richmond RCMP and will pass along results of their investigation to the BC SPCA, with possible animal cruelty charges to follow.

“It’s definite animal cruelty… it’s horrific, to allow a bunch of puppies to die in a box,” he said.

Lichtmann said it’s not clear yet how the puppies died, or if someone intentionally killed them.

“I don’t know if the puppies were so young, and something happened to the mother. If that was the case, I don’t know why they weren’t taken to a veterinarian hospital or clinic to try to keep them alive, or to an animal shelter, where we have a lot of experience in keeping puppies alive,” he said.

“But the fact that they were in a box — something intentional was done.”

Lichtmann said RAPS is trying to find the mother of the puppies to ensure that she’s okay — but he said it’s inexplicable that the puppies weren’t brought to an expert if they needed medical attention.

“We would have put all our resources and all our capabilities to keep them alive.”

Lichtmann is urging owners whose dogs may have given birth to a litter they’re not prepared to care for to do the right thing and bring them to a shelter, or at least ask for help.

“Individuals who do not know how to take care of a litter that they’ve had at home [should] come directly to the RAPS animal hospital, where we have trained them on how to take care of the litter,” he said.

It’s not clear how old the puppies were, or exactly how many were found.

Global News has reached out to the BC SPCA for more information.