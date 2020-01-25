Menu

Canada

Winnipeg fire crews quickly douse St. Vital high-rise blaze

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 1:03 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

Fire crews doused a blaze in a St. Vital high-rise Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the 14-storey apartment on Chesterfield Avenue between St. Marys Road and Dakota Street at about 9:50 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters found smoke coming from a suite on the third floor. The crew quickly tackled the blaze by about 10:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Crews battle three separate house fires in Winnipeg overnight

The fire only damaged the third-floor suite, WFPS says.

Many residents got themselves out of the high-rise, but firefighters helped several flee. WFPS treated one person on scene, but the resident didn’t need to go to hospital. No one else was injured in the blaze.

Winnipeg Transit sheltered residents in buses while firefighters ventilated the building. Residents were able to return home shortly after.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of WinnipegWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSChesterfield AvenueSt. Vital fire
