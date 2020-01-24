HSC Foundation Hope to Life Radiothon exceeds fundraising goal for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The HSC Foundation Hope to Life Radiothon presented by Maric Homes on 680 CJOB wrapped up Friday evening.

In all, $212,458.81 was raised for health care, cutting-edge medical research and top-notch technologies in Manitoba.

What an incredible day! Thanks to donors like you, our Hope to Life Radiothon far exceeded our $175k goal, ringing in at $212,285.70! ❤️ #hopetolife pic.twitter.com/wXZNcKuQ9o — HSC Foundation (@HSCFoundation) January 24, 2020

Generous donations saw the fundraising goal of $175,000 blown out of the water.

“It’s been an incredible day,” HSC Foundation CEO Jonathon Lyon said.

“I want to thank all Manitobans for once again stepping up and showing their incredible support for healthcare at Manitoba’s hospital, HSC.

“We’re all going to benefit with quicker diagnoses, quicker treatments, better outcomes for health care when we need it and continued support for research to drive innovation — and we’re going to drive innovation at HSC, Manitoba’s hospital, through the support of our donors, and it’s a great thing that we will all benefit from.”

While the radiothon has ended, you can donate any time to the HSC Foundation at hopetolife.ca.

4:54 HSC Foundation Radiothon HSC Foundation Radiothon