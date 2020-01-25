Menu

Entertainment

8-year-old Winnipeg actor puts a scare on in The Grudge

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 6:00 am
Young Winnipegger plays ghost in new Grudge movie
Eight-year-old Zoe Fish plays a ghost in the newest Grudge movie and joins Global News Morning to share her experience.

Eight-year-old Zoe Fish may not look scary, but the young Winnipeg actor may just have you peeking out between your fingers in her latest role on the big screen.

With a little movie magic — and a lot of make-up — Fish will no doubt scare audiences in the biggest role of her young career — a murderous ghost in the latest adaptation of The Grudge.

“I play Melinda Landers, the little girl who becomes a ghost,” Fish told Global News Morning.

READ MORE: New documentary shows why Winnipeg loves ‘Phantom of the Paradise’

The movie, described as both a reboot and sidequel of Japanese filmmaker Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 original Ju-On: The Grudge, was shot in and around Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba.

Fish, whose resume includes two other full-features and several Hallmark movies, took a creative approach when auditioning for the role of Melinda.

Zoe Fish on the set of The Grudge.
Zoe Fish on the set of The Grudge. Submitted

She landed the role by telling a scary story during her try-out.

“I just made it up on the spot and I got it,” she said. “I like scaring people (but) I do not like being scared.”

READ MORE: Sean Penn to direct new film in Winnipeg, search is on for actors

Fish, who is already starting another movie shoot next week, said she had a blast shooting The Grudge.

“The cast was so nice, the crew, the director, the producer — they were all so nice,” she said.

The Grudge hit theatres Jan. 3.

winnipegActorThe GrudgeZoe Fish
