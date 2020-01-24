Menu

Canada

HMCS Halifax returns to its home port after six-month tour in the Mediterranean

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 2:19 pm
Hundreds of friends and relatives gathered at HMC Dockyard to welcome sailors home on Friday.
Hundreds of friends and relatives gathered at HMC Dockyard to welcome sailors home on Friday. Ashley Field/Global News

The Canadian warship HMCS Halifax has returned to its namesake port after a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea.

Hundreds of friends and relatives gathered at HMC Dockyard to welcome sailors home on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The frigate, with about 250 crew members aboard, took part in Operation Reassurance, a NATO-led mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression in the region.

The vessel also carried a CH-148 Cyclone from 12 Wing in nearby Shearwater, N.S. – the third such deployment for the maritime helicopter.

Operation Reassurance started in April 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

The frigate HMCS Fredericton left Halifax on Monday to take part in the ongoing mission.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaMediterranean SeaOperation ReassuranceShearwaterhmcs halifax
