City of Winnipeg plows through snow clearing, residential parking ban lifted

The city has lifted the residential parking ban put in place following last weekend’s snowstorm.
The ban kicked in Tuesday when city crews started going street-to-street clearing snow.
The blast of winter brought up to 12 cms of snow to parts of Winnipeg starting last Friday, according to numbers from Environment Canada.
The snow led to an extended snow route parking ban on main routes, bus routes and collector streets.
The city said the clean up was complete as of Friday morning, aside from streets that may have been missed or partially cleared. Crews will return in the coming days to finish those jobs.
While the ban is officially lifted, the city said Winnipeggers are encouraged to move their vehicles if they notice their street is about to be plowed.
The annual snow route parking ban remains in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. until March 1.
More information on winter parking bans can be found on the city’s website.
