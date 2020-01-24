Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Massive explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 24, 2020 7:30 am
Updated January 24, 2020 7:48 am
WATCH LIVE: Emergency crews at the site of a massive explosion in Houston, Texas

A massive explosion ripped through a building in Houston, Texas early on Friday, shattering windows in the vicinity and heard by residents across a wide area, police and media said.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the area around the blast and emergency vehicles converged on the area.

Video purports to show damage to nearby home caused by Houston building explosion
Video purports to show damage to nearby home caused by Houston building explosion

The explosion took place in Gessner Road, in the northwest of the city, Houston police said in a Twitter post. They advised traffic to stay away from the area but did not give any word on any injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

ABC’s local affiliate KTRK said residents had reported broken windows and doors from the blast and said at least one person had been seen with injuries.

It said the blast appeared to have originated at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

Early morning Houston building explosion alarms residents
Early morning Houston building explosion alarms residents

The company did not respond to a phone call. The blast occurred at around 4:25 a.m. (1025 GMT).

Mike Iscovitz, a meteorologist with the local Fox News channel said the huge blast had shown up on local weather radar and was felt more than 20 miles (32 km) away.

Story continues below advertisement

“Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston,” he tweeted.

This is a developing story. More information to come. 

© 2020 Reuters
TexasHoustonHouston PoliceTexas ExplosionHouston Explosionexplosion in houstonexplosion in texasHouston newsWatson Grinding and Manufacturing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.