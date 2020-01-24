Massive explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas

Send this page to someone via email

A massive explosion ripped through a building in Houston, Texas early on Friday, shattering windows in the vicinity and heard by residents across a wide area, police and media said.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the area around the blast and emergency vehicles converged on the area.

0:31 Video purports to show damage to nearby home caused by Houston building explosion Video purports to show damage to nearby home caused by Houston building explosion

The explosion took place in Gessner Road, in the northwest of the city, Houston police said in a Twitter post. They advised traffic to stay away from the area but did not give any word on any injuries.

Building Explosion 4500 Gessner: HPD command post at Tanner @ Gessner. All traffic avoid hot zone between Gessner, Genard, Sefani & Clay Rd. #houtraffic #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

ABC’s local affiliate KTRK said residents had reported broken windows and doors from the blast and said at least one person had been seen with injuries.

It said the blast appeared to have originated at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

0:45 Early morning Houston building explosion alarms residents Early morning Houston building explosion alarms residents

The company did not respond to a phone call. The blast occurred at around 4:25 a.m. (1025 GMT).

Mike Iscovitz, a meteorologist with the local Fox News channel said the huge blast had shown up on local weather radar and was felt more than 20 miles (32 km) away.

In all my years, I've never seen this on our local radar. A giant explosion occurred just before 4:30am this morning in Northwest Houston and was felt more than 20 miles away. Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston. #explosion #Houston #Radar pic.twitter.com/6XJ5Wa5P0K — Mike Iscovitz (@Fox26Mike) January 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston,” he tweeted.

This is a developing story. More information to come.