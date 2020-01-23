Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Muslim awareness week to kick off in Montreal

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 6:46 pm
The second edition of Muslim Awareness Week kicks off on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020. .
The second edition of Muslim Awareness Week kicks off on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020. . Global News

During a ceremony at Montreal City Hall Thursday to launch Muslim Awareness Week, thoughts were focused on a horrific event that took place in a Quebec City mosque three years ago.

“For us, it’s very important this week because it started 29th of January 2017,” Boufeldja Benabdallah, founder of the Quebec City Islamic Centre, said after the launch.

Related News

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque receives $1.5M facelift to increase space and safety

On that day, a gunman entered Benabdallah’s mosque during evening prayers and opened fire. Six people were killed. The murders shocked the province and terrified members of the province’s Muslim communities.

The incident was commemorated the following year, but some people wanted more.

“OK, we are commemorating, we remember, Quebec remembers,” said Ehab Latoyef, coordinator of the Muslim Awareness Week organizing committee. “But how do we build?”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s why he helped to launched the first annual Muslim Awareness Week in 2019 to build bridges between Muslim and non-Muslim groups.

“It is only by hard work, by reaching out, by, let me say, exposing ourselves so that people would know us, so that they would stop hating us,” he told Global News.

The week runs from Jan. 25 to 31. Activities include conferences, round table discussions and films. Many mosques, including the al-Madinah Centre on Stanley Street in downtown Montreal, will host open houses.

READ MORE: Vigils held across Canada, world for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

“In order to pass on the message that Muslims are like any other Canadian, any other Quebecois, and they would love to build, they would love to achieve, they would love to contribute, and they would love to succeed,” mosque president Bilal Abdul Kader said.

As the anniversary of the shooting approaches, some Muslims like Sadef Kotwal, who attended the launch event at city hall, say they do wonder.

“Just to see how, or if we’ve changed as a society, if we’ve opened our eyes, if we’ve opened our hearts more,” she said.

But the passing of Bill 21, restricting the right of some public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols has Latoyef concerned.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the wake of what happened in Quebec City,” he said, “the last thing anybody would have expected is a bill like Bill 21.”

Still, he and others like Kotwal hope the week’s activities will benefit not only the Muslim community but other visible and cultural minorities as well.

“So we can learn to love and work and live together as one community and not as a very broken up one,” she smiled.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealMuslimsGlobal Montreal At 5:30quebec muslimsQuebec Muslim CommunityMuslim Awareness Weekmontreal muslims
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.