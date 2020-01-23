Kingston’s Weston Foods bakery set to close, 35 employees to lose jobs

Send this page to someone via email

A long-time bakery in Kingston is closing its doors for good.

The Weston Foods plant on Railway Street says local employees were informed of the news on Thursday.

Thirty-five people will lose their jobs this spring. This follows 30 other layoffs at the facility in November 2019.

The adjoining warehouse, which Weston described as “an important waystation in our transportation and logistics system for Eastern Ontario,” and which employs a dozen people, will remain open.

In a statement, the company blames a decrease in customer demand for rolls and bread they produce, which are found in Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

Weston says local production will be moved to its other facilities in the Greater Toronto Area.

Earlier in January, the company also announced that their cake bakery in Cobourg will be closing mid-2020, due to changes in customer demand.

The company would not comment further than their news release.

No one from the employee’s union, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, was available to speak on the matter.

