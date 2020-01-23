2 Canadian investigators returning from Iran plane crash probe, say black boxes remain

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board says two investigators are heading back to Canada after six days in Tehran and two in Kyiv, helping probe the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet.

Iran has admitted firing surface-to-air missiles at the airliner as it left Tehran’s international airport Jan. 8, saying it was a mistake.

Fifty-seven Canadian citizens were among the 176 people killed.

The TSB says it understands the plane’s flight-data recorders are still in Iran, while the country’s authorities consider how to download and analyze the information they contain and whether that can be done in Iran.

Meetings that the investigators took part in this week in Ukraine with Iranian officials also explored doing so outside the country.

“An assessment is underway regarding the feasibility of downloading the aircraft flight data and cockpit voice recorders in Ukraine,” the Transportation Safety Board said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

“The TSB has been invited to participate in the download and analysis of the recorders and will deploy a second team of investigators who specialize in aircraft recorder download and analysis wherever and whenever that activity takes place.”

The investigators are still seeking a bigger role in the probe.

The TSB says the Iranian authorities have been co-operative and helpful.

