Canada

NDP looks to pursue universal pharmacare through private member’s bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2020 2:33 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 2:34 pm
Jagmeet Singh announces tabling of universal pharmacare bill
WATCH ABOVE: Jagmeet Singh announces tabling of universal pharmacare bill

OTTAWA — The New Democrats are planning to bring forward legislation to implement a national, universal pharmacare program.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian is set to table a private member’s bill at his first opportunity after Parliament resumes next week.

It will be modelled after the Canada Health Act, which is the legislative framework underpinning universal health care.

The New Democrats and Liberals both promised some kind of pharmacare program during the fall federal election campaign, but differ on the details.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s heard platitudes from the Liberals about the importance of a national drug plan, but has not seen them take any concrete steps to make it a reality.

Singh has sent letters to the leaders of all the other parties asking for their support and offering a full briefing on the proposed legislation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
