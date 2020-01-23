Roger Waters announces ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour, 5 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

More than a year after the conclusion of his extensive 157-date, critically acclaimed Us + Them world tour, Roger Waters has announced a brand new string of shows — the This is Not a Drill tour.

Though the tour doesn’t seem to quite as lengthy as his previous trek — at least not yet — the “creative genius” behind the legendary Pink Floyd will spend the third quarter of 2020 playing gigs across 31 North American cities, including five in Canada: Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton.

Rogers, 76, described the upcoming tour as “a new show,” which will be “no-holds-barred,” to Rolling Stone back in September.

He continued: “My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock and roll more interesting, theatrical, exciting, visual, musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing — expressing myself.”

Roger Waters arrives for a premiere of ‘Roger Waters: Us and Them’ during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 6, 2019. Ettiore Ferrari / EPA

The This is Not a Drill tour is scheduled to kick off on July 8 in Pittsburgh, Pa., before concluding three months later in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 3.

In the tour’s teaser trailer, a number of Pink Floyd classics can be heard performed live by Waters and his massive backing band, including Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2), Run Like Hell and In the Flesh(?) — suggesting he may play some hits from the former iconic British rock band.

A few cuts from the musician’s much-beloved solo career are audible as well. Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, Waters’ fifth and most recent solo album, was released in late 2018.

The trailer for the This is Not a Drill tour can be seen above.

The highly anticipated run will mark nearly two years since Waters’ last visits to Canada.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Waters is working on new music before the tour kicks off.

Tickets for the This is Not a Drill tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. (local).

Pre-sale information and additional information can be found through the official Roger Waters website.

‘This is Not a Drill’ 2020 tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **

July 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

July 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 21 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

July 23 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

July 25 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

July 28 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 30 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 5 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Aug. 15 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 18 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Aug. 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 2 — Denver, Col. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

Sept. 14 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 16 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

Sept. 19 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 21 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 23 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 25 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Sept. 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 3 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

