Ontario teen reportedly calls police to complain after fake ID didn’t arrive

Ontario Provincial Police are sharing a bizarre report of fraud made to officers in an effort to raise awareness surrounding identity theft.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video message posted on Twitter Wednesday evening that OPP were called by a Norfolk County teenager on Tuesday to report they attempted to buy fake ID online.

“(They) forwarded an undisclosed amount of money in order to get that identification. Unfortunately, that identification never arrived,” he said.

“The negative to this is the teenager provided all their personal and identifying information.

“This individual now needs to worry about the possibility of identity theft down the road.” Tweet This

In addition to the risk of identity theft, he said criminal charges could potentially be laid against those who “tender or provide anyone with that piece of identification claiming that you’re a certain age or using other people’s names.”

Sanchuk said he wanted to encourage parents to speak with their children about the possible ramifications, adding that he was going to speak with his son and his daughter when he got home.

“We know teenagers that want to be older so they can drive,” he said.

“When they’re 19 they get into bars and purchase alcohol, or they turn 21 in order to go into the States.

“Please do not share any personal or identifying information with anyone on the internet. You just don’t know where that information goes.”

