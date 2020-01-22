Menu

Crime

Ontario teen reportedly calls police to complain after fake ID didn’t arrive

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 11:11 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 11:17 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police are sharing a bizarre report of fraud made to officers in an effort to raise awareness surrounding identity theft.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video message posted on Twitter Wednesday evening that OPP were called by a Norfolk County teenager on Tuesday to report they attempted to buy fake ID online.

“(They) forwarded an undisclosed amount of money in order to get that identification. Unfortunately, that identification never arrived,” he said.

“The negative to this is the teenager provided all their personal and identifying information.

“This individual now needs to worry about the possibility of identity theft down the road.”

In addition to the risk of identity theft, he said criminal charges could potentially be laid against those who “tender or provide anyone with that piece of identification claiming that you’re a certain age or using other people’s names.”

Sanchuk said he wanted to encourage parents to speak with their children about the possible ramifications, adding that he was going to speak with his son and his daughter when he got home.

“We know teenagers that want to be older so they can drive,” he said.

READ MORE: Underage man arrested with fake ‘McLovin’ ID at Iowa bar

“When they’re 19 they get into bars and purchase alcohol, or they turn 21 in order to go into the States.

“Please do not share any personal or identifying information with anyone on the internet. You just don’t know where that information goes.”

Canadians are growing more fearful of identity theft
Canadians are growing more fearful of identity theft

