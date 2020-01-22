Menu

Education

Elementary students won’t receive February report cards: Simcoe County school board

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 6:35 pm
File photo of an empty classroom.
File photo of an empty classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Students in elementary school will not receive their report cards in February due to the ongoing job action taking place among members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the Simcoe County District School Board says.

“Due to the ongoing provincial job action, it is not possible to produce elementary report cards at this time,” Steve Blake, the Simcoe County school board’s education director, said in a letter addressed to parents.

READ MORE: Ontario’s 4 teachers’ unions are engaged in job actions. Here’s what they’re fighting for

The absence of report cards, which were scheduled to distribute on Feb. 14, will affect students in kindergarten to Grade 8.

Under the Simcoe County school board, ETFO represents permanent and occasional elementary teachers, as well as designated early childhood educators.

ETFO began a work-to-rule campaign in November. Since then, the job action has escalated, and ETFO members across Ontario are now participating in rotating walkouts.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ strikes: A timeline of key events and actions taken so far

Elementary schools under the Simcoe County District School Board will close on Monday if a tentative agreement isn’t reached between ETFO and the province.

Transportation to elementary schools will also be cancelled that day.

“There would not be sufficient supervision to ensure student safety,” the school board says.

Three teachers’ unions hold strikes on the same day in City of Kawartha Lakes
Three teachers' unions hold strikes on the same day in City of Kawartha Lakes
