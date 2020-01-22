Alberta privacy commissioner has concerns with ID-scanning plan at liquor stores

Send this page to someone via email

A plan to crack down on violent robberies at liquor stores by scanning people’s IDs before allowing them inside has the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) of Alberta concerned.

In fact, “the commissioner is considering an investigation into this matter,” Scott Sibbald, communications manager for the OIPC, told Global News in an email Wednesday.

On Monday, Alberta’s largest liquor store owner, alongside Edmonton police, announced the launch of the pilot project.

Alcanna Inc., owner of the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond and Nova Cannabis brands, has installed an identification scanning entry system from company PatronScan at one of its locations in northeast Edmonton.

The PatronScan system requires customers to scan their identification prior to the door unlocking and allowing entry into the store. Alcanna said it’s the first retailer in Alberta to use this type of technology.

Sibbald said the office of the privacy commissioner had not been consulted on the pilot project. He said the office first heard about the plan through media reports on Monday.

“Assertions by the companies that the identification scanning system used in liquor stores complies with privacy laws in Alberta are misleading. Tweet This

“An independent analysis of the technology being used in the pilot project has not been completed by our office,” Sibbald added.

He said claims that this technology has been approved by Alberta’s privacy commissioner and that a privacy assessment review were done do not “appear to be true.”

PatronScan said customers’ ID information is not kept in the devices, but stored in PatronScan’s data centre with restricted access. The company said Monday its technology complies with Canadian, Alberta and B.C. legislative and regulatory requirements.

PatronScan’s website says its system scans all types of government-issued IDs, including driver’s licences, military cards, passports and international IDs. PatronScan spokesperson Robbie Butchart said Monday the technology has improved safety for businesses all over the world.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News