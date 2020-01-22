Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo region, Unifor to meet Wednesday in bid to end Grand River Transit strike

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 9:24 am
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener.
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region and Unifor Local 4304 are set to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday in an attempt to end the Grand River Transit strike which began a day earlier.

The Region announced the news on Wednesday morning on Twitter while adding, “we are hopeful an agreement can be reached, transit services can be restored to the community and our employees can return to work.”

READ MORE: All you need to know about Grand River Transit bus strike

Grand River Transit’s first strike began less than 48 hours after union members voted to reject a deal their bargaining team had tentatively reached with Waterloo Region on Jan. 13.

That deal came to fruition just hours before Unifor Local 4304 members were set to strike.

On Monday, Unifor Local 4304 Tim Jewell told Global News that member’s concerns over the bargained agreement included three components: financial, safety and discipline.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Striking Grand River Transit employees rejected pay increase, safety barriers, Waterloo Region says

He did not want to go beyond that as he said he did not want to bargain in the media.

The region released some terms of the deal that was rejected Tuesday morning as the strike got underway.

It said the proposed deal included a six per cent wage increase over three years for bus operators, dispatchers and service attendants and 15 per cent over three years for mechanics.

READ MORE: Grand River Transit bus drivers reject contract proposal, to begin striking Tuesday

Later in the day, the region also said it had offered to install safety barriers in all region buses.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooCambridgeWaterloo RegionGrand River TransitGRTRegion of WaterlooGrand River Transit strikeKitchener bus strikeWaterloo bus strikeCambridge bus strikeGRT bus strike Grand River Transit bus strikeRegion of waterloo strike
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.