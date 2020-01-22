Ten Thousand Villages announces closure of corporate operations

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian company has announced it’s closing its doors after 74 years in business.

Ten Thousand Villages announced Tuesday that it will close its corporate operations across Canada, which includes the company’s head office, distribution centre, web store and wholesale operations.

Ten Thousand Villages worked with artisans in developing countries to bring their products to the store and help them earn income through fair trading relationships.

The final day for the company’s retail sales is May 29, however different locations have varying dates.

Not every Canadian location will be closing its doors, as the company has a selection of stores that are independently owned and will be able to remain open.

We want to emphasize that a number of independently owned stores in Canada will remain open. Those locations include: Abbotsford, B.C., Calgary, AB., Edmonton, AB., Brandon, MB., Steinbach, MB., Port Colborne, ON., Cobourg, ON., and Pte. Claire (Montréal, Que.). — TenThousandVillages (@VillagesCanada) January 21, 2020

In a press release, the company called today’s climate a “challenging retail environment.”

“In spite of all our best efforts, we have been unable to achieve the level of sales that would continue to provide us with the ability to operate a sustainable business model,” Ten Thousand Villages said.

Full list of Ten Thousand Villages’ Canadian stores

Store location Closure date Vancouver Granville, B.C. May 29, 2020 Langley, B.C. Closing — date to be determined Abbotsford, B.C. Remaining open Edmonton, Alta. Remaining open Calgary, Alta. Remaining open Saskatoon, Sask. March 31, 2020 Winnipeg Plaza, Man. May 29, 2020 Winnipeg Henderson, Man. March 31, 2020 Steinbach, Man. Remaining open Brandon, Man. Remaining open New Hamburg, Ont. May 29, 2020 Waterloo, Ont. May 29, 2020 Toronto (Danforth), Ont. May 29, 2020 Toronto (Bloor), Ont. March 31, 2020 Hamilton, Ont. March 31, 2020 Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. May 29, 2020 Port Colborne, Ont. Remaining open Ottawa, Ont. Closing — date to be determined Picton, Ont. Closing — date to be determined Cobourg, Ont. Remaining open Pointe-Claire, Que. Remaining open Petitcodiac, N.B. Closing — date to be determined Tenthousandvillages.ca May 29, 2020

