Canada

Ten Thousand Villages announces closure of corporate operations

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 8:42 am
Updated January 22, 2020 9:42 am
Image shows woven bowl for sale at Canadian Ten Thousand Village store.
Image shows woven bowl for sale at Canadian Ten Thousand Village store. Ten Thousand Villages / Facebook

A Canadian company has announced it’s closing its doors after 74 years in business.

Ten Thousand Villages announced Tuesday that it will close its corporate operations across Canada, which includes the company’s head office, distribution centre, web store and wholesale operations.

Ten Thousand Villages worked with artisans in developing countries to bring their products to the store and help them earn income through fair trading relationships.

The final day for the company’s retail sales is May 29, however different locations have varying dates.

Not every Canadian location will be closing its doors, as the company has a selection of stores that are independently owned and will be able to remain open.

In a press release, the company called today’s climate a “challenging retail environment.”

“In spite of all our best efforts, we have been unable to achieve the level of sales that would continue to provide us with the ability to operate a sustainable business model,” Ten Thousand Villages said.

Full list of Ten Thousand Villages’ Canadian stores

  Store location    Closure date
    Vancouver Granville, B.C.    May 29, 2020
    Langley, B.C.    Closing — date to be determined
    Abbotsford, B.C.    Remaining open
    Edmonton, Alta.    Remaining open
    Calgary, Alta.    Remaining open
    Saskatoon, Sask.    March 31, 2020
    Winnipeg Plaza, Man.    May 29, 2020
    Winnipeg Henderson, Man.    March 31, 2020
    Steinbach, Man.    Remaining open
    Brandon, Man.    Remaining open
    New Hamburg, Ont.    May 29, 2020
    Waterloo, Ont.    May 29, 2020
    Toronto (Danforth), Ont.    May 29, 2020
    Toronto (Bloor), Ont.    March 31, 2020
    Hamilton, Ont.    March 31, 2020
    Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.    May 29, 2020
    Port Colborne, Ont.    Remaining open
    Ottawa, Ont.    Closing — date to be determined
    Picton, Ont.    Closing — date to be determined
    Cobourg, Ont.    Remaining open
    Pointe-Claire, Que.    Remaining open
    Petitcodiac, N.B.    Closing — date to be determined
    Tenthousandvillages.ca    May 29, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian BusinessCanadian companycanada retailTen Thousand Villages closingCanadian businesCanadian retail businesCanadian retail businesshandicraftsten thousand villages
