Ten Thousand Villages announces closure of corporate operations

A Canadian company has announced it’s closing its doors after 74 years in business.
Ten Thousand Villages announced Tuesday that it will close its corporate operations across Canada, which includes the company’s head office, distribution centre, web store and wholesale operations.
Ten Thousand Villages worked with artisans in developing countries to bring their products to the store and help them earn income through fair trading relationships.
The final day for the company’s retail sales is May 29, however different locations have varying dates.
Not every Canadian location will be closing its doors, as the company has a selection of stores that are independently owned and will be able to remain open.
In a press release, the company called today’s climate a “challenging retail environment.”
“In spite of all our best efforts, we have been unable to achieve the level of sales that would continue to provide us with the ability to operate a sustainable business model,” Ten Thousand Villages said.
Full list of Ten Thousand Villages’ Canadian stores
|Store location
|Closure date
|Vancouver Granville, B.C.
|May 29, 2020
|Langley, B.C.
|Closing — date to be determined
|Abbotsford, B.C.
|Remaining open
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Remaining open
|Calgary, Alta.
|Remaining open
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|March 31, 2020
|Winnipeg Plaza, Man.
|May 29, 2020
|Winnipeg Henderson, Man.
|March 31, 2020
|Steinbach, Man.
|Remaining open
|Brandon, Man.
|Remaining open
|New Hamburg, Ont.
|May 29, 2020
|Waterloo, Ont.
|May 29, 2020
|Toronto (Danforth), Ont.
|May 29, 2020
|Toronto (Bloor), Ont.
|March 31, 2020
|Hamilton, Ont.
|March 31, 2020
|Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
|May 29, 2020
|Port Colborne, Ont.
|Remaining open
|Ottawa, Ont.
|Closing — date to be determined
|Picton, Ont.
|Closing — date to be determined
|Cobourg, Ont.
|Remaining open
|Pointe-Claire, Que.
|Remaining open
|Petitcodiac, N.B.
|Closing — date to be determined
|Tenthousandvillages.ca
|May 29, 2020
COMMENTS