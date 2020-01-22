Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Iran will never seek nuclear weapons ‘with or without’ deal, president says

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 22, 2020 7:53 am
Timeline: What led to a major rise in tensions between the U.S. and Iran in 2020
WATCH: What led to a major rise in tensions between the U.S. and Iran in 2020

Iran will never seek nuclear weapons, with or without nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, calling on the European powers to avoid Washington’s mistake of violating Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

READ MORE: From a downed plane to a general’s death — A look at the various crises in Iran

“We have never sought nuclear weapons … With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapon … The European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact,” said Rouhani, according to his website President.Ir.

European nations aim to save Iran nuclear deal
European nations aim to save Iran nuclear deal

In reaction to Washington’s withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions, Iran has gradually rolled back on its commitments. Rouhani said Iran remained committed to the deal and could reverse its steps away from compliance if other parties fulfilled their obligations.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
IranIran Nuclear DealTehranHassan RouhaniIran USnuclear dealIran nuclear weaponsUS-Iran2015 nuclear dealIran President Hassan Rouhani
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.