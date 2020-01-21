‘It became funny after a while’: Botched Surrey cellphone store heist caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

Security footage shows a man breaking into a Surrey cellphone store and then becoming trapped inside before police arrive to make an arrest.

Surrey RCMP say they received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at Cell Clinic in 15300 block of 104 Ave in Surrey around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Security video shows a man breaking glass on the front door to enter the store then manoeuvring under a metal gate.

“The man attempted to take items from the store, but became stuck inside the store when he couldn’t get past the metal gates on his way out again and the man was actually trapped inside the store until police arrived a few minutes later,” Const. Richard Wright said.

Wright said the gate was able to bend inwards, which allowed the suspect to get into the store, but did not bend outwards, leaving him unable to leave.

Video shows the suspect frantically yanking on the gate and climbing it in a desperate attempt to escape.

Police arrived within three minutes and found the man inside the store. They then lifted the gate and helped the man out of the store.

RCMP say a 38-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene, but has been released pending further investigation.

Charges are likely forthcoming, according to RCMP.

Store owner Peggy Berndt says she received a text message alert when the break-in occurred and then watched the incident in real time on her cellphone.

Berndt said he felt a surge of adrenaline as she watched the break-in live as it unfolded.

“Then, of course, it became funny after a while because he got caught and because it was just comical how he got stuck in there,” she said.

“I felt good about our security measures.”

She says she was very pleased with the RCMP’s quick response and notes that business owners need to take it upon themselves to protect their assets.

“This isn’t our first rodeo, if you know what I mean,” she said

“We’ve had several break-ins, attempted break-ins, and every time we learn from them and we put a different measures in place because we have to protect our business.”