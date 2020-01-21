City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving following traffic complaint: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic complaint on Monday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:10 p.m., officers received information about a vehicle being operated by a suspected impaired driver.

Officers located the vehicle in question on Peace Road just south of Downeyville.

OPP determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Jeff Burke, 41, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle has been impounded for a seven-day period.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on Feb. 20, OPP said.

