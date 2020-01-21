Peterborough man, 22, charged with possession of child pornography: police

A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges following a police investigation.
Peterborough Police Service says officers executed a search warrant at a downtown residence on Tuesday morning where electronic devices were located and seized.
One man was arrested.
Jacob Ferguson-Kerr, 22, from Peterborough, was charged with possession of child pornography.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.
It’s the second child pornography arrest this month by city police.
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS