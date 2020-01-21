Menu

Crime

Peterborough man, 22, charged with possession of child pornography: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 11:01 am
A Peterborough man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
A Peterborough man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges following a police investigation.

Peterborough Police Service says officers executed a search warrant at a downtown residence on Tuesday morning where electronic devices were located and seized.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with possessing child pornography: police

One man was arrested.

Jacob Ferguson-Kerr, 22, from Peterborough, was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

It’s the second child pornography arrest this month by city police.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
