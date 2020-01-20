Toronto eatery implements pay-it-forward system

Send this page to someone via email

For 13 years, Samer Emaish has run Sultan Shawarma shop in east-end Toronto.

His customers call him Sam and he said his relationship with them is simple.

“I like them – They like me,” said Samer, who immigrated from Jordan in 2007.

READ MORE: Grieving Alberta family pays it forward to others dealing with loss

Samer takes care of everyone who comes in his shop, even those who can’t pay, like Patty.

“I’m living in a shelter,” said 61-year-old Patty.

Samer’s reputation is well known in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area. He’s known to give people food even if they don’t have money to pay for it.

His customers were impressed and urged the shop owner to set up a pay it forward board.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, customers can buy a shawarma for themselves and another for someone who can’t afford one. “When they need to eat and they don’t have money, we don’t ask ‘why?’ or ‘Who are you?’ Nothing. We just serve them,“ said longtime employee Sermid Ali. Tweet This

Christine Miller lives just around the corner and is a regular customer.

“This is an amazing restaurant. Their prices are already so good so I’m happy to pay it forward and buy someone else something,” said Miller.

READ MORE: Thousands of Project Winter Survival kits distributed to homeless around Greater Toronto Area

As the lunchtime crowd left on Monday, a handful of free meal tickets were attached to the Pay It Forward board. The focus here is fighting hunger not so much the bottom line.

“If you give a few sandwiches a day, it won’t hurt. Some soup, some rice won’t hurt and you feel good,” said Samer.

Patty left to go back to the shelter saying she felt really good and vowed to return, when life becomes not so hard.

“I’m going to buy one for me – and one for somebody else,” said Patty.