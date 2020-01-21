GTA punk rock band writes song about ‘dangerous’ Bowmanville intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A GTA punk rock band has written a song and filmed a music video about a three-way stop in Bowmanville, Ont., that the group is calling dangerous.

The Crease Rule features the intersection of Duke Street and Baseline Road, just off Highway 401, in their song, 3 Way Stop.

READ MORE: New rainbow crosswalk in Bowmanville vandalized

“I was having a bit of road rage and the first thing that came to mind was this intersection,” said band member Kyle Hohmann, who grew up just down the street from the intersection.

The group says it wrote about the three-way stop to bring the issue to light.

“I wasn’t really at first trying to evoke too much change, but now the feedback has been overwhelming,” Hohmann said.

“I realize the issue should be addressed.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bowmanville Older Adult Association adds accessible van to fleet

The band’s music video has garnered nearly 9,000 views on YouTube.

Clarington officials say they would not call the intersection dangerous, per se.

“Dangerous is, I guess, relative, but it’s an odd configuration,” said Ron Albright, director with the municipality’s engineering services.

“There’s high westbound traffic in the morning in Clarington and for that reason, it was set up the way it was to accommodate that.”

READ MORE: Photo radar could be coming to Durham Region

The municipality says it has looked at a number of options like adding lights or an all-way stop, but it says they are not feasible due to traffic and the layout of the intersection.

Clarington says there have been 12 accidents since 2009.