Canada

Family members displaced following house fire in Charlotte County, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 1:24 pm
File photo.
File photo. Alexa MacLean/Global News

A man, his son and daughter have been displaced by a fire that extensively damaged their rented house in the rural community of Caithness, in Charlotte County, about five kilometres southwest of St. George, New Brunswick.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire on Mascarene Road was reported around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and food, funds for winter clothing purchases and some other basics for the man and his son and daughter who were both visiting for the weekend.

There were no injuries from the fire, according to the Red Cross.

New BrunswickCanadian Red CrossCharlotte CountyCaithnessMascarene
