OPP lay charges against 2 men following alleged food card fraud in Ingersoll

Two men have been arrested following reports of people falsifying food vouchers from a well-known community organization in Ingersoll, according to police.

Operation Sharing is a local community organization that runs several programs throughout Oxford County, including Food for Friends.

Food for Friends cards are given to people in need and include the name of the recipient on the card. The cards can be used at any local participating grocery stores that have partnered with Operation Sharing.

According to police, reports of the falsified vouchers first popped up on Nov. 22, 2019, with another reported incident on Jan. 13. These incidents resulted in the arrest of two Ingersoll men, aged 31 and 34, police say.

Police have charged the men with using, dealing, acting on forged documents and fraud under $5,000.

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.