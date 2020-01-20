Menu

Economy

‘No surprises’ in coming Ontario budget, Premier Doug Ford tells rural leaders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2020 11:12 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a media availability in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a media availability in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says there will be “no surprises” for Ontario municipalities in his government’s spring budget.

Ford made the comments today during a speech at a conference of rural municipal leaders in Toronto.

The Progressive Conservative government has started consultations to develop its second spending package, which will be unveiled later this year.

READ MORE: Ford criticizes heads of teachers’ unions, says he won’t give into salary demands

Ford’s first budget angered civic leaders when it quietly made funding cuts to public health and child care.

The government backtracked on the funding cuts, postponing them until this year and offering transitional funding to municipalities as they dealt with the changes.

Ford says he has asked his cabinet to reach out to municipalities to ensure they are aware of measures coming in the budget.

Phillips says they look at balancing three priorities when governing
© 2020 The Canadian Press
