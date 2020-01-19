2 Regina malls losing 8 stores, Cornwall Centre gaining Urban Planet

Send this page to someone via email

Seven different retailers are shuttering their doors at two Regina malls this winter.

Northgate Mall is losing four stores including Lowe’s on Feb. 14, Things Engraved, La Senza on Jan. 25 and Gifts Etc. by the end of February.

Southland Mall closed Motherhood Maternity in December and is also losing Things Engraved. Stellar Gear is closing on Jan. 24 and Escents is closing this month.

“If I was to tell you this was a normal situation or a good situation, you’d know I wasn’t telling you the truth,” said Mitchell Cohen, chief operating officer for Westdale Properties, which owns Northgate Mall. “We’re very upset.”

Online shopping and the economy has contributed to the decline of brick-and-mortar stores across the country, said Cohen.

“Since the first general store was located on the Prairies 150-odd years ago, retail has been changing,” Cohen said. “And retail is continuing to change. Unfortunately, at a very quick pace.”

The Cornwall Centre has also gone through recent changes. Volcom closed their doors on Jan. 11 with Eddie Bauer following suit on Jan. 24.

A spokesperson for the downtown mall has previously stated they’re focused on offering a “great experience to all customers.”

In recent years, the Cornwall Centre has opened popular brand-named stores like Sephora, Lululemon and H&M.

While the Sears has sat empty for several years, the Cornwall Centre confirmed two retailers will soon take up over 60,000-square feet of the former department store.

Global News was able to confirm Urban Planet is moving to the Cornwall Centre on Feb. 21, although its exact location is unknown.

“The same way retail has been changing, the old general store is gone, we’re going to need to make some changes too,” said Cohen.

He said the Northgate Mall is looking to add an entertainment venue to replace Lowe’s spot, while adding stores that are more focused around health and wellness.

“Every bad thing, which is a vacancy, opens up a good thing, which is a blank canvas,” Cohen said.