World

Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran arrive home for ceremony

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 19, 2020 6:55 am
The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have arrived in Ukraine for a farewell ceremony.

They were among the 176 people killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane. An honour guard solemnly carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where a farewell observance is to last until the evening.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
IranUkraineIran Plane crashtehran plane crashQassem Soleimanicrisis in the Middle EastIran general killediran plane missile
