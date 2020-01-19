London police on the lookout for missing teen girl

Send this page to someone via email

City police are asking for the public’s help in finding Kayla Bellinger, 17, of London.

Police describe Bellinger as a white female, 5-foot-4 in height, 105 pounds, with brown eyes, and reddish brown long hair likely in two French braids.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and socks with Adidas Sandals.

Bellinger was last seen Friday Jan. 17 around 11 p.m. in the area of Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road.

Family and police are concerned for Bellinger’s welfare.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

