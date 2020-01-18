Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo declare snow events with differing times

Send this page to someone via email

The cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have all declared snow events which will begin on Saturday afternoon or evening.

This means that once the snow ban comes into effect, cars that are parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed.

Cambridge’s will begin at 5 p.m. while Kitchener’s starts at 8 p.m. and Waterloo’s will get underway at 11:59 p.m.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Friday which called for 15-20 cm of snow to fall in the region on Saturday.

The cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.

