Weather

Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo declare snow events with differing times

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 4:27 pm
2019-20 winter forecast for Canada
Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell offers a look at what Canadians across the country can see this winter.

The cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have all declared snow events which will begin on Saturday afternoon or evening.

This means that once the snow ban comes into effect, cars that are parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed.

READ MORE: Snowstorm could hit Waterloo region, Guelph on Saturday: Environment Canada

Cambridge’s will begin at 5 p.m. while Kitchener’s starts at 8 p.m. and Waterloo’s will get underway at 11:59 p.m.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Friday which called for 15-20 cm of snow to fall in the region on Saturday.

The cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
