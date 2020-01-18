London Ont. police searching for Joseph Mueller, 61

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont. are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officials say Joseph Mueller, 61, was last seen Friday Jan. 17 around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East.

Police describe Mueller as 5-foot-6 in height, 150 pounds, and balding with a long grey and white beard.

Joseph was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, and grey pants.

He operates a black and orange motorized wheelchair and currently has a cast on his left leg.

Police are concerned for Joseph’s welfare.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

